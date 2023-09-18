Army neutralises 3 members of Biafra National guard in Abia, recovers weapons

By Steve Oko

The Nigerian Army says troops from the 14 Brigade Ohafia have neutralised three members of the Biafran National Guards in a forest between Arochukwu and Ohafia in Abia State.

A statement by the Army said troops raided the forest at the wee hours of Monday following a credible intelligence that the forest was being used as a base by the National Guard.

The statement made available to Vanguard by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Innocent Omale said weapons including AK-47 and locally-made rocket launcher were recovered.

It read:”Troops of the Nigerian Army has made major successes in an operation that was carried out at Igboro forest a boundary between Ohafia and Arochukwu in Abia State.

“The operations was conducted by 14 Brigade Nigerian Army in the early hours of Monday 18 September 2023. On arrival at the general area based on credible, timely and reliable information, troops made contact with the Biafran National Guard an affiliate of the Indigenous People of Biafra and they bowed to troops superior and heavy fire power hence, three of their members were neutralised, while unconfirmed number escaped with varying degrees of gunshots wounds.

“The gun battle lasted for minutes with the self acclaimed Biafran National Guard. The gallant Nigerian Army troops recovered the following items: a locally constructed Improvised Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher with sixteen (16) barrels mounted on vehicle, one locally constructed twelve barrel launcher, one locally constructed four barrels launcher with tripod, six locally constructed rocket launcher, one AK 47 rifle, one locally made den gun and four locally made Improvised Explosive Devices. Others include one Baofeng radio, two cutlasses, one jack knife, five fragmental jackets, military uniforms and boots, one vehicle jack, code of conducts, an android phone and assorted charms.

“The Nigerian Army is calling on well meaning Abians to cooperate with the security agencies and give credible, reliable and timely information that will help in twarting efforts of persons who do not want the peace of our beloved Country Nigeria. It is noteworthy to remind all loyal citizens that peace is a universal language and the Nigerian Army will continue to protect lives, properties of the good citizens and the sovereignty of the Nigerian State .”