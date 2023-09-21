Army has strategies to end security challenges — COAS

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Adeola Badru

THE Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in tackling the security challenges currently facing the country.

He, however, sought symbiotic relationship between the military and media to enhance internal security operations in the country.

The COAS said this during the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Quarterly Media Chat, held at the Officers’ Mess, Agodi in Ibadan.

Gen. Lagbaja, who was represented at the event by the General Officer Commanding, GOC, of 2 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Bamidele Alabi, said: “The Nigerian Army will continue to train and equip its forces to carry out kinetic operations in compliance with the approved rules of engagement and code of conduct for various theatres, within and outside the country.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Leveraging Media To Enhance Nigeria’s Internal Security Operations’, the Army chief said: “At a time like this, when the nation is inundated with a myriad of internal security challenges, the Nigerian Army under my leadership has adopted a multi-dimensional approach requiring the collaboration of all especially the media in confronting these challenges. Thus, a forum such as this media chat is important for a more detailed examination of issues that relate to the Nigerian Army, in order to provide context and other perspectives to the issues.

“Traditionally, the media keeps society informed of events as they occur including military operations. They interpret the military to society. The military on the other hand is concerned with the successful conduct of its missions which may require the maintenance of operational security required to win.

“However, a good part of the interface between the media and the military involves the reportage of routine military activities and the conduct of military personnel in peace time.”

positive perception that would sustain popular support to the Army’s counter terrorism operations and other operations being conducted to secure the country and protect innocent citizens.

“The media remains a key partner in our non-kinetic line of operation for the security of the country.”