Army Court Martial 14 officers, 9 soldiers in Abuja

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A general court-martial set up to try 14 officers and 9 soldiers over alleged offences breaching different provisions of the Armed Forces Act was inaugurated at the Command Officers Mess 1, Abuja on Thursday.

The Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison (AHQ Gar), Maj.-Gen Koko Isoni while inaugurating the Court Martial said the military court was activated pursuant to the powers conferred on him by Section 131 (2) (d) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN, 2004 for the trial of Nigerian Army personnel alleged to have committed different offences.

While assuring the accused persons that justice would be done to all parties concerned by members of the court, Major Gen Isoni said members of the court are men of integrity and high-standing character who would bring to bear, their years of experience and service knowledge

He named the Court President as Brig.-Gen. MO Eteng; while the Judge Advocate is Maj. AD Roberts.

Disclosing that the duration of the vourt martial sitting is 60 days, the Garrison Commander urged the members to eschew technicalities and do substantial justice to all.

He advised all those appearing before the court to shun unnecessary delays that could prolong their trials.

The commander further tasked the court to carry out its responsibilities without fear or favour to anyone.