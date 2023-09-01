Arewa Youths demand inclusion of Yerima Shettima in Tinubu’s cabinet

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Arewa Youth Assembly has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as a matter of national unity and cohesion, appoint Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) into the Federal Executive Council as one of his Ministers.

In a statement by the Speaker of Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu ,Arewa Youth Assembly described Yerima Shettima as a rare kind of Nigerian, who has devoted his entire life to the service of his father land Nigeria.

“His contributions and sacrifices dates back to the days of the military era and are still counting, always at the forefront in advocating for justice and promotion of social wellbeing of the citizens.”

“Yerima Shettima has undying passion and zeal to unite the country by bringing youths from various regions, tribe and religion together to co-exist as one, with a view to promote tolerance, peace and foster national unity and cohesion for the development and progress of Nigeria He is indeed a peace ambassador and promoter of National unity.”

The youths stated that appointing Yerima Shettima, “who is a unifier will put an end to the rising tension in the country generated by secessionist agitations and other aggrieved groups who feel they have been marginalized by the government. Giving his antecedents and experience as a youth leader who worked with youths from all corners of the country, it will be easy to put an end to these challenges.”

“With respect to the above, it is crystal clear that such an individual should not be left out of the Federal Executive Council because he has a lot to offer to this administration and to Nigerians.Having him will sure improve unity within the country and put our millions of able youths to a more judicious use thus increasing productivity,” the statement added.