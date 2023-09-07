Arewa Youths condemn sponsored campaigns to remove NNPCL Boss

Mele Kyari, NNPCL boss

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has condemned the protests staged by some groups calling for the sack and probe of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The youths said the group had also called on the Federal Government to suspend other superior officers in the petroleum industry.

AYCF in a statement signed by its President Shettima Yerima noted with deep concern that sponsored individuals masquerading as members of fictitious Northern Nigerian Youth Groups were behind the incessant misinformation campaign for the removal of Mele Kyari as Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL.

” However, we are pleased that most Nigerians who possess discernment and indeed Federal Government have dismissed this protest as it was orchestrated by selfish individuals seeking their own interests rather than those which benefit Nigerians collectively.”

“It should be common knowledge now that under Mele Kyari’s leadership, NNPCL has recorded tremendous accomplishments in Nigeria’s oil sector. These endeavors have been advantageous to Nigerians and propelled Nigeria’s economy forward. One major achievement is environmental pollution reduction; strategic measures put in place by NNPCL ensure safeguarding and preservation of our environment resulting in significant reduction levels of pollution making it safer for citizens.”

“Another milestone recorded by NNPCL is Port Harcourt’s absence from black soot lately due to commitment towards environmental safety which has resulted in cleaner air quality for its inhabitants. Foreign ships’ presence illegally stealing crude oil from Nigeria waters drastically reduced following stringent measures put in place under Mele Kyari’s watch at NNPCL; this led to a considerable decline in illegal crude sales thereby increasing revenue generated by Nigeria’s government.”

“Furthermore, during his tenure leading NNPCl production output increased tremendously seeing Nigeria regain Africa’s top crude oil producer position ahead Angola while boosting foreign reserves helping attract more investments into our oil industry resulting renewed investment activities within this sector generating jobs opportunities through Tantita subsidiary reducing attacks on pipelines thus improving security installations across Nigeria.”

“NNPCL performance service delivery under Mele Kyari leadership demonstrates great strides taken within petroleum industry development contributing significantly towards national security improvements protecting territorial integrity against ungoverned areas like Niger Delta where vessels would bring about threats causing social crises through destructions carried out there.Under his watchful eyes at NNPLC he made significant strides developing Nigerian petroleum industry further enhancing operational efficiencies taking proactive steps sustaining growth driving innovations achieving various milestones whilst prioritizing stakeholders’ interests both locally and globally.”

“As patriotic Nigerians we commend outstanding leadership demonstrated at NNPLC call on him continue doing what he does best driving growth /development throughout entire petroleum Industry encouraging all fellow countrymen to remain vigilant rejecting any attempt(s) whereby selfish individuals use guise civil society advancing their own self-interests over those benefiting us all collectively,” Yerima stated.