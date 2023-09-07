Arewa groups berate calls to sack NNPCL’s Kyari

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Joint Northern Action Groups, have berated calls for the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, the Executive Vice President (Upstream), Adokye Tombomieye, the Managing Director, of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) Ali Muhammad Zahra and Managing Director, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Group’s spokesperson, Comrade Abdulhameed Enaji, said the oil and gas industry has recorded giant strides under their leadership ranging from pipeline security and reduction of environmental pollution. He said, “We note with deep concern the ongoing campaign by sponsored groups of individuals masquerading as members of fictitious Northern Nigerian Youth groups calling for the removal of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive of NNPCL. “We are however happy that most discerning Nigerians and of course, the Federal Government appear to dismiss the protest as it was orchestrated by individuals who were only interested in advancing their own selfish interests, and not the collective good of Nigerians.

“By now everyone, but chronic detractors, must be aware that NNPCL under the leadership of Mele Kyari has recorded enormous achievements in the oil sector. These achievements have been beneficial to Nigerians and have propelled the Nigerian economy forward. “One major achievement is the reduction of environmental pollution. NNPCL has put strategic measures in place to ensure that the environment is safeguarded and preserved. As a result, the levels of pollution have drastically reduced which has made the environment safer for Nigerians. “The creation of jobs by Tantita, a subsidiary of NNPCL, has helped reduce the attacks on pipelines by militants and improved the security of oil installations in Nigeria. “NNPCL under Mele Kyari has shown great performance and service delivery in the oil sector and is committed to continually safeguarding the environment and providing Nigerians with quality service delivery. “We would like to state categorically that this so-called protest is the handiwork of selfish individuals who are only interested in advancing their own interests, and not the interests of Nigerians. We reject these individuals in their entirety and call on all Nigerians to disregard their call for the sack of Mele Kyari. “As patriotic Nigerians we also commend outstanding leadership of NNPCL and call on him to continue to do his best in driving the growth and development of the Nigerian petroleum industry. “We call on Nigerians to remain vigilant and reject any attempt by selfish individuals to use the guise of civil society to advance their own interests”.