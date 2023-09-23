Are you the father of that child?

Stock image for illustration.

By Bunmi Sofola

A few years ago, I highlighted the case of a father, who discovered after over 20 years of marriage, that the four off-springs of the marriage were not his. He was then in the process of taking a second wife. Unfortunately, the second wife couldn’t get pregnant right away. Tests later proved that the man’s sperms were dead.

Not too long ago, in far away America, Lee Gabelman nearly went out of his mind when DNA tests proved that his two children by his wife were actually his cousins!

According to the news report, Tammy and Lee met as teenagers: she was seventeen and he was eighteen. “We were happy”, he recalled.

“Everything was wrapped round my kids. I couldn’t wait to get home in the evening. The first thing I wanted to do was see them….”

Unfortunately, the relationship hit murky waters and Lee filed for divorce. That was when all hell was let loose! Tammy wanted the children of the marriage because they were not Lee’s. They belong to his cousins!

“She had thrown the issue at me before”, Lee went on. “But I just blew it off. I thought she was playing games, trying to hurt my feelings. Then, out of the blue, she moved in with my cousin and said she wanted me to take a paternity test to prove I wasn’t the father.

“It wasn’t until then that I realized I had been married to a woman I’d never really known – total fake. I was angry and so scared. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t care what the blood test said, I was the one they loved as their father. What was going to happen to my children if the court dragged them out of my life?”

“Men are usually the ones questioning the paternity of a child”, says an expert, “women usually know the answers. In family disputes, a mother’s word is no longer enough to determine the father of her child. Across the US, men prefer to trust DNA tests when their paternity is in question. But while some win custody on the strength of the evidence, others lose all rights to the children they love…” All that is required of a DNA test are a few drops of blood or a couple of strokes of a cotton swab in the cheek lining of the father and child. If all three are tested, a positive result carries a 99.9 percentage or higher probability of accuracy.

Some high-brow hospitals in the country now offer DNA tests, just before you rush for the option, critics believe that chromosomes can never be as important as love.

Like Lee said, “I don’t care whether I’m their biological father or not. It doesn’t change the way I feel about my kids. You can’t tell me those kids are not mine. It takes more than a few minutes of fun to be a father. I love them even more for what they are going through right now”,.

Most men I talked to on the issue didn’t really know what to make of DNA tests. “Nigerian women are the greatest actresses in the world”, declared Phillip, a computer technologist.

“The average woman can juggle three men comfortable with each one thinking he is the love of her life. To even think of the DNA option, there must be some doubts and, believe me. I know of a woman, who I helped to get pregnant and whose two children look almost exactly like her husband. I have friends who carry photographs of toddlers fathered by them in their wallets. These toddlers belong to their married lovers and all they have as evidence of being fathers are just the photographs.”

“It is an age-long thing really. Even in the villages, amongst stark illiterates, it happens all of the time. So why rock the boat? Fate has a way of giving you nasty kicks. What sort of future relationship would you have with your wife if you had a DNA result that said you were not the father of the disputed child?

“Take simple AIDS tests that are conducted in the country. Some laboratories got mixed up results and gave patients frights of their lives when they were said to have tested AIDS positive when they were not! Some go abroad for further tests and some go for second or third options, whilst the rest suffer in silence. Waiting for death they fear would come.

“Take the last DNA saga that was freely discussed in the press. The husband alleged that the child in dispute is not his, the wife was scandalized.

“She alleged she had done her own test which proved otherwise: that because her husband is a man of means, he had used his enormous wealth to produce a fake DNA test result. So, who exactly is right?

“In the meantime, no one gives a thought to the poor child in this thug-of-love. I would let sleeping dog lie any day…”