Arab League welcomes AU membership in G20

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit listens to a translation during a session in Cairo on September 5, 2023. (Photo by Ahmed HASAN / AFP)

The Arab League (AL) has welcomed the admission of the African Union (AU) as a permanent member to the Group of 20 (G20).

AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit welcomed in a statement the G20 leaders’ decision on AU’s entry into the group.

He expressed hope that the pan-Arab organisation would enjoy the same status.

On Saturday, G20 members agreed to grant permanent membership to the AU in an effort to make the group more representative.

The agreement was reached at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 summit held in New Delhi, India, during the weekend.

Aboul-Gheit hailed the decision as a “positive step” that would lead to mutual gains for both sides and contribute to strengthening African countries’ role in global economic development.

He stressed that this step would enhance Africa’s ability to contribute to solving pivotal global issues such as climate change, energy security, food security, and other issues.

The AL chief also expressed hope that the Arab League’s request to join the G20 would be approved.

NAN reports that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on Sunday, announced the inclusion of AU as a permanent member of G-20.

Modi, who banged his gavel three times before the announcement, shook hands with the current AU chair, President Azali Assoumani of Comoros, invited him to sit at the table.

He said: “I invite the representative of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G-20.”

Modi told leaders that they must find “concrete solutions” to the widespread challenges that arose from the “ups and downs in the global economy; the North and the South divide; and the chasm between the East and the West.” (Xinhua/NAN)