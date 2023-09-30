APTCON asks Tinubu to treat N100bn road transport palliative with urgency

Tinubu

By Theodore Opara

The Association of Private Transport Company Owners of Nigeria (APTCON) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to treat the promised N100 billion palliative for the road transport sector in the country with urgency.

APTCON, the umbrella body for privately owned road transport companies in the country, made the call in a letter addressed to President Tinubu.

The group’s letter was predicated on the President’s announcement of a N100 billion naira fund for the purchase of 3000 units of 15-20 seater buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) as a form of palliative to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Tinubu had, during a nationwide broadcast to address concerns and hardships brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy, reeled out a number of palliative measures to be undertaken by the Federal Government, most of which are yet to materialise.

However, APTCON in the letter to President Tinubu signed by Funso Ogunro, appealed for urgent implementation of the road transport sector palliative.

“We would like to appeal that the fulfilment of the planned palliative measure be treated as urgent as this will not only positively impact our operations but will also have a multiplier effect on not just Nigerian commuters but also cost of goods and services”, the organisation said in the letter.

APTCON further requested that the busses to be purchased under the palliative measure, should be factory-enabled for CNG and not self-conversion from ICE.

“To avoid lost time as well as eliminate the possibility of malfunction due to poor adaptation and inexperience, APTCON appeals that the focus should be the purchase of vehicles with factory fitted CNG capacity not self-conversion of regular ICE vehicles using CNG kits”, it appealed.

While applauding the initiative by government, the organisation sought to know the time frame within which the vehicles would be accessible to its members and what the qualifying criteria were.

“With the planned CNG buses introduction and its related access to credit at 9% per annum with prolonged repayment period of at least 8years, we are confident that this crucial sector will receive the much needed boost to enable it lower its OPEX and offer cheaper transport fares.

“Given the foregoing, to enable us adequately prepare, we would like to confirm the criteria for qualification as well as inquire about when these CNG vehicles will be made available to transporters,” APTCON said.

Though the group noted that the federal government initiative was welcomed, it however said it was very little compared to the amount saved from the policy.

“We believe that though the N100bn intervention comes as a relief, it represents a tiny measure of the N1trn savings government is making from fuel subsidy removal. We hope for more,” APTCON said.