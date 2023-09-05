Appoint Yusuf Hussaini as youth minister, Youths beg Tinubu

By Ezra Ukanwa

Over 100 Nigerian youths staged a protest, calling on former President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint Yusuf Hussaini as the country’s youth minister.

Displaying different placards, the demonstrators, under the auspices of the voice of the Nigerian youths, gathered in the heart of the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, during the week, demanding representation and opportunities for the country’s young population.

The youths said Hassaini, who is the Director General of the Tinubu Presidential Ambassadors of Nigeria and Diaspora (TPAND), and also the deputy director of the diaspora directorate of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), is best choice for youth minister.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its National Coordinator, Engr. Salihu Musa said his extraordinary rapprochement and achievements with the Nigerian youths as well as his unwavering contributions to the APC makes him an unbeatable candidate for the office of the minister of youth affairs.

Salihu said: “From our meticulous and unbiased assessment of Engr. Yusuf Hussaini, spanning years we have got to know him and worked with him, we can authoritatively say a lot about him.

“First and foremost, the Nigerian youths applaud Mr. President for creating the Ministry for Youths Developments; Engr. Yusuf Hussaini is a bonafide loyal member of the ruling party, APC, for he’s also a progressive thinker, a renowned grassroots and national youth mobilizer for the successful election of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“In fact, in particular, this he did in a selfless and humble manner such that he relate and mingle with every strata of the society, especially those within the youth constituency which to him constitutes the largest chunk of voting strength of all the Nigerian electorates combined together.”

Speaking further, Salihu said, “we affirm that he has great erudition, an amazing memory, an exceptional natural mind and also an amazingly wide knowledge, a clear vision, unites people and has a knack for finding and developing talents.

“His appointment as minister for youth development will not only be like putting a round peg in a round hole but also in essence, be appointing credibility and efficiently into such an all important position.”