Appoint UN Ambassador, Edoh as Youth Minister, Group begs Tinubu

Edoh

By Fortune Eromosele

Youth groups across the six Geo-Political Zones under the umbrella of the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Forum, have called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Dr. Raymond Edoh, a United Nations Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, as Youth Minister.

They made the call in a statement signed by the President of the Coalition, Khalid Muhammed, and the Secretary of the forum Agogor Onochie, on Friday in Abuja.

The youth group noted that it had ransacked its constituency thoroughly and found Edoh as the right man for the job.

The statement added that Edoh’s wealth of knowledge and experience and his consistency in youth empowerment, capacity building, and level of education, qualify him for the appointment.

The statement read: “Dr. Raymond Edoh, a young Nigerian oil magnet, an international activist, political strategist, foreign affairs analyst, real estate consultant, shipping expert, and an economist, highly accomplished, proactive, and dynamic professional with a successful career.

“The Nigerian youth Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency, Dr. Raymond, was born on the 25th of November, 1983 into the family of Mr. & Mrs Paul Adehi Edoh in Otukpo Benue State of Nigeria.

“The Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh has empowered a cluster of young journalists across Print, Radio, TV, online, and outdoor in Abuja. He has also empowered over 6,000 farmers across Benue and Kogi States with hybrid seedlings and capacity-building training.

“The Chairman, Board of Trustees, World Sustainable Development Goals Organization, WSDGSO, Dr. Raymond Edoh has empowered over 1000 young Nigerians with skill acquisition cutting across agric, ICT, photography, videography, phone repairs, cake baking, website design, hair barbing, hairdressing, makeup, and several others.

“Dr. Raymond is currently a life Fellow of the International Chartered World Learned Society, ICWLS, USA, Educational Qualification: He got his Bachelor of Science from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, Master in the University of Liverpool, and Ph.D. in the City University New York, USA. He also completed his coursework toward High Specialization in Rome Business School.

“He has been interviewed by NTA, Channels, BBC, AIT, Kaftan TV, Itv, London TV, FRCN, VON, Arisetv, Vanguard, Sun, Daily Trust, Punch, Leadership, Blueprint, and several others across the globe.

“Dr. Raymond Edoh has bagged several awards within and outside the country in multiple numbers.

“With all these, who else should be our Minister if not Dr. Raymond Edoh! Lucky enough, finally, we have picked him and we are glad to say congratulations to Dr. Raymond Edoh”.