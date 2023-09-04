Apostle Suleman offers N3m business capital to widow with 6 children

Renowned Nigerian pastor, Apostle Johnson Suleman has offered succour to a widow and her children to start their life all over after dramatic events turned them helpless.

In a show of compassion and selflessness, the woman and her children who wouldn’t stop crying had caught the attention of the cleric.

The late husband had a pending divorce case with the woman and just before his death came into the house and removed every property, leaving the woman with nothing to take care of their six children.

Crying profusely along with her children during a church service at the pastor’s Auchi based worship center in a video posted online, the woman said a simple misunderstanding had led the husband to file for divorce.

But while the case was still ongoing, the man came and emptied the house, leaving her and her children.

“Do not kneel down,” the Apostle had instructed as the woman attempted to go on her knees weeping profusely.

Seeing that the woman was not ready to stop crying, the cleric asked the first daughter to narrate the situation.

The daughter equally started crying as she stated that things had gone south for her mother and the rest of her siblings after the father moved away from the house with everything they had, only to die shortly after.

“When you have an issue with your wife try to settle it without letting it affect your children,” Suleman told his congregation before asking the woman if she has any skill.

“I can cook. I am a chef,” the woman replied before the cleric offered a business capital of N3 million.

The touching gesture, which has been widely praised on social media, is a reminder of the Christian principle of helping those in need and extending a helping hand to the less fortunate.

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s commitment to supporting widows and those in need is testament to his Christian beliefs, and his act of kindness has touched the hearts of many.