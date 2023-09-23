Apologize to Oyo monarchs, make restitution – YCE tells Obasanjo

….set to launch ‘Yoruba Renaissance’ book

…tasks FG on safe return of Igboho, Akintoye

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, has called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to Oyo monarchs for ‘a shameful affront to the dignity of Yoruba tradition and culture.’

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the meeting of the Secretary General and State Secretaries of the group in Ado-Ekiti, signed by Elder Niyi Ajibulu, YCE Publicity Secretary (Secretary, Ekiti Council of Elders) and Elder Oladipo Oyewole, YCE Secretary General.

It was reported that Obasanjo had ordered Oyo traditional rulers to stand up in his respect while speaking at an event in Iseyin, last week Friday.

The Elders criticised Obasanjo for desecrating the Yoruba cultural heritage, norms, tradition and values while demanding an apology and restitution from the former President.

“The YCE takes exception to the humiliation recently meted out to various traditional rulers of Oyo State by chief Olusegun Obasanjo upon the claim of status as a former Head of State. This malfeasance constitutes a shameful affront to the dignity of Yoruba tradition and culture and thus stand condemned. He should certainly apologize and make restitution.”

While decrying the degenerating level of acceptance of the Yoruba language, culture and civilisation, the Elders said they would embark on promoting the publication of the book entitled “Yoruba Renaissance.”

According to them, “the Book is a compendium of efforts made to ensure the enviable leadership position of the Yoruba in the “arrangement” called Nigeria. It delves into many aspects of frontline activities (historical, social, economic, political e.t.c). Our author is Sir. Egunjobi a reknowned educationsist from Ekiti State.

“The book is a timely enunciation of Yoruba history and contemporary affairs which succinctly illuminates both recurring and emerging challenges and prospects to the Yoruba experience.”

They went further to urge the Federal Government to create an enabling environment for the safe return of prominent Yoruba sons, who went into exile during the last administration.

“That the Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its responsibility to provide equal protection to all citizens and constituent groups within the polity; in so doing, it is urged to immediately create an enabling environment for the return of all involuntary exiles who were victims of past draconian regimes; these especially include the personages of professor Banji Akintoye and chief Sunday Igboho who were harassed for advocating proper and dignified treatment of their law-abiding kinsmen.”