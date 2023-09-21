APM Terminals Apapa celebrates 2023 global safety day

File

By Godwin Oritse

NIGERIA’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has marked its 2023 Annual Global Safety Day with the theme “We Make It Safe To Speak Up”.



The theme, according to the leading global terminal operator, was chosen to reflect its unwavering commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel confident to ask questions, raise concerns and suggest solutions.



Speaking at the event, The Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said APM Terminals has a system in place that fosters feedback at the supervisory, managerial and leadership levels.



“It is important as we grow up in the organisation that we are comfortable in challenging the status quo, and taking the challenges very seriously will create positive changes and improvements in the business.

“We need to be able to stand up and say when things are not right or when we have ideas to improve something. It might take courage, but it is the duty of all APM Terminals employees – so that we can avert incidents that can lead to fatalities,” he said.



Knudsen said APM Terminals Apapa is committed to protecting its employees, business partners, host community and customers by ensuring that its operations are carried out safely and securely with minimal impact to the environment.



He said the terminal operator fulfils the commitment by providing a safe, healthy and secure work environment, complying with relevant Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) legal and contractual requirements, ensuring business continuity to its customers through the consistent application of effective HSSE related processes and ensuring that HSSE risk management is embedded across its operations and decision-making process to secure sustainable growth and earnings.



Also speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, expressed appreciation to the employees and other stakeholders for maintaining a high safety record at the facility.