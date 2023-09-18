APC victory in Imo 2023 guber poll assured – Arodiogbu

The National Vice Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has expressed certainty that his party will cruise to victory in the upcoming November 11, 2023, Imo State governorship election.

This was even as the Governor and APC flagbearer for the election, Senator Hope Uzodimma, expressed his readiness for the poll, believing that Imolites at the end of the day would vote for the continuation of the good tidings brought by his administration.

Earlier on Friday, APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the company of other members of the National and South East Working Committee of the party, had commissioned Senator Hope Uzodimma’s Campaign Secretariat.

Among the top dignitaries who graced the occasion in style was the APC South East National Vice Chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu.

Dr. Arodiogbu not only showed her presence at such an all-important party affair, but he stormed the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu arena in Owerri, a venue for the Campaign Council inauguration with bags of red-branded face caps in support of the second term re-election mandate of Uzodimma.

The branded caps, solely sponsored by the APC South East National Vice Chairman had the inscription; “Hope 2023: Powered by NVC S/E APC”.

In a media parley with newsmen, Dr. Arodiogbu described Governor Uzodimma’s re-election bid as a vision for which its time has come.

Adding that the stellar landmark achievements of the Uzodimma-led administration are insurmountable and speak volumes.

The Imo-born health expert maintained that Uzodimma deserved every support he received, given his passion for the wellbeing of Imolites, and by taking a woman, Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru to deputize him, which shows women inclusion.

Hence, he submitted that he won’t leave any stone unturned in working for the victory of the APC in the forthcoming poll.

To Ndi Imo, Arodiogbu tasked them to queue behind the APC moving train and shun sectional politics.

“APC has set the pace by delivering sound administrative expertise and people-oriented policies/programs. From the federal government to the states down to the LGAs. APC is a mass movement; Uzodimma did not disappoint in his first four years, the second tenure is for consolidation”.

“Re-electing him for another four years should be a collective responsibility of all and sundry, irrespective of party differences”, said Arodiogbu.

In a special note, Arodiogbu commended the national leadership for their active role in the process, describing it as worthwhile.

However, he reiterated his firm belief that come November, all will have cause to jubilate in the victory.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma has an edge his opponents do not have. He is the People’s Governor, and has the People’s mandate”, he added.

The governor, in his own speech at the inauguration said, “My great people of Imo State, just as I have always said, the movement is beyond sectional and party sentiments; rather, it is a consolidation on the gains of my administration in the past years, having restored the State from its deplorable condition.

“I cannot walk through this alone, your mandate I hold for the first four years and your mandate I seek for the next four years. Together, we have recovered our dear State, rehabilitated our institutions, and reconstructed our infrastructure.

“It is now time for us to usher in the next level of ‘Shared Prosperity’ where the reforms and policies we have instituted shall play a vital role in our economic growth and stability for the benefit of all”.

Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda; Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru; Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Imo APC Leadership, APC elected National and State Assembly Lawmakers; as well as top government appointees were present for the inauguration on September 16, 2023.