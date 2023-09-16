APC is a movement in Imo, says Uzodimma

By Idowu Bankole

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not just a political party but a formidable movement.

The Governor made this statement during the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for the upcoming 2023 Gubernatorial election at Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square.

The Governor expressed confidence that the All Progressive Congress is the leading contender for the upcoming election and outlined a campaign strategy from the grassroots to familiarize every eligible Imolite with the party’s achievements and vision.

He also mentioned efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and welcome newcomers from other parties.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, affirmed the party’s commitment to securing Governor Uzodimma’s reelection, with support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated National Campaign Council, His Excellency, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State assured the All Progressive Congress party members of a resounding victory for the party and people of Imo State.