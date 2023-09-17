APC Ika Federal constituency hosts Ebie, sets agenda for NDDC

The chairman-designate of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chiedu Ebie Esq, has been hosted by the executive members of the Ika Federal Constituency of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a charge for him to work towards taking the federal interventionist agency on a new trajectory.

The event was held at the residence of the APC Ika South party chairman, Hon. Fada Ibude. The Ika Federal Constituency comprises Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas in Delta State.

They expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Ebie who has vast experience in public service. A lawyer, Ebie had been a commissioner and Secretary to the State Government in Delta State.

They noted that with President Tinubu undoubtedly committed to bringing Nigeria back to the path of sustainable development and bringing genuine change in the fortunes of the people of Niger Delta, Ebie should galvanize his team to ensure that NDDC assiduously impacts positively on the lot of the people.

Responding, Ebie reassured that he and his team will “put in our best in the discharge of our duties to ensure the development of the region.”

In attendance were various APC leaders from Ika Federal Constituency and some members of the Delta Unit Group, a political group in Delta State made of leaders of the various constituencies and stakeholders.

Members of the NDDC board are expected to be screened by the Senate as soon as it reconvenes.