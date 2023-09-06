By David Odama

Newly elected Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Aliyu Bello said he will deployed all sustainable means to address all challenges and boost the party popularity in the state, pledging to reposition the party, reconcile all the aggrieved members and sustain the party dominance in the state.

Speaking during a press briefing shortly after swearing in the party secretary wednesday, Aliyu Bello said he was aware of the challenges confronting APC in the state as such he would deploy his many years’ experience in politics to sustain the popularity of the party in state.

“I’m fully aware of the challenges in the party and the task of repositioning the party. I shall deploy and utilize all my many years in politics to sustain and boost the popularity of APC in Nasarawa state”.

“I intend to improve on the footsteps of my predecessors by ensuring team work, synergy among officials of the party at all levels and build bridges of reconciliation amongst the aggrieved members of our great party APC”, Aliyu Bello boasted.

“We are also going to embark on a strategic programme in the pursuit of our manifesto aimed at wooing back our members who left the party for various reasons.

Our target Is to strengthen the APC and make it more formidable in Nasarawa State,” he added.

The APC Chairman further enjoined all political appointees in Nasarawa state to key into the ideals of the party policies and programmes designed to bring the dividends of democracy, improve on the living conditions of all residents of state.

While appealing to members to ensure complete loyalty and commitment to the party, Gov. Abdullahi Sule led administration in the state, the party Chairman warned against members working at cross roads in the state

“As the ruling party in the state, we shall monitor the performances of all appointees In the government to ensure that they live up to standard and expectations,” the APC Chairman added.

The party Chairman who announced that the party would soon set up machinery toward ensuring the victory of the party during the 2024 Local Council elections in the state. equally appealed to the residents to be tolerant with one another, patient with government in view of the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He assured that the palliative measures put in place by the government would be sustainablly distributed to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal and lauded the decision of Gov. Abdullahi Sule towards ensuring that the palliative get to all the polling units of the state.

It would be recalled that Aliyu Bello emerged as the new state chairman of the party on Aug. 30, following the appointment of the former Chairman, John Mamman as a Commissioner by Gov. Abdullahi Sule.