Anxiety in Calabar over alleged disappearance of male private organs

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THERE have been several reports of the disappearance of male reproductive organs in parts of Calabar and this is causing apprehension and anxiety in the city.

In the past two weeks, there have been several cases of male organs disappearing by some male residents at handshake or body contact with strangers.

Over ten cases are said to have taken place with some organs being returned to the victims by perpetrators while some are said not to have been restored.

“An organ was said to be sold for six hundred thousand naira last week but owing to market forces and high demand the price has gone up to one million per organ” Chibuike, a spare parts dealer told Vanguard.

He said the organs are used for ritual purposes to make money and more people will fall victim if nothing drastic is not done by the authorities to stop the ugly state of events in the city.

“People now put bitter kola in their pockets or hold their private organs tightly while walking on the street or inside commercial vehicles”.

Cases of organ disappearance are said to have occured at Atimbo, Ekpo Abasi, 8 Miles, Watt Market, Atakpa street and some other places in the city.

“It happened in my area, State Avenue by Afokang this morning. Someone lost his penis and it took severe beating of the snatcher before he returned the organ” Blessing Ngi, a resident of Calabar South said.

The Cross River Police Command Spokesman, Ms Irene Ugbo said there is nothing as such thing as stealing of private parts in the city.

“Have you seen anyone whose private part was stolen? Bring him here for medical examination. People should discountenance the rumours and go about their normal businesses” She stressed