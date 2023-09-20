Anxiety in Abia as govt moves to retire Directors over 8 yrs in service

. Perm secs over 4 yrs to follow

. Affected workers to receive gratuities

By Steve Oko

Anxiety has seized Abia public servants following the release of a circular by the State Government that Directors who have lasted eight years and above in the directorate cadre to proceed on compulsory retirement.

The circular signed by the Head of Service Lady Joy Maduka said that Permanent Secretaries who had stayed up to four years in the position should also follow suit.

Those affected include Permanent Secretaries, Heads of Non-Ministerial Departments and Directors.

The circular further pegged retirement age for public servants in the state.

According to the circular, the directive

is part of the continuing reforms in the country and in consonance with circular no. HSA/S. 0074/11/91 of 1st August. 2011.

” The Abia State Government has found it necessary to reinstate a policy that will reinvigorate the Public Service, restore morale of office and unlock the new Abia of hardworking officers”, the circular said.

Meanwhile, the affected workers have been given three months to commence their retirement activities to enable them get their retirement benefits.

The circular further read:”Accordingly, Government has approved that Permanent Secretaries and Heads of non-Ministerial Departments shall hold office for a term of four years, renewable for another term of years, subject to satisfactory performance, and no more. Directors shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight (8) years on the post.

“This approval is without prejudice to Rule 02809 of the Abia State Public Service Rules which prescribed sixty (60) years of age and/or thirty-five (35) of pensionable service whichever is earlier for mandatory retirement.

“Consequently, all Permanent Secretaries, Head of Non-ministerial Departments and Directors who have spent eight (8) years or more on the job by 1st January, 2024, are hereby notified to commence their retirement activities. This is to obviate any form of delay in receiving their retirement benefits.

“It is to be emphasized that the onus is on the Permanent Secretaries, Head of Non-ministerial Departments and Directors affected to give the prescribed three (3) months’ notice before the effective date of retirement.

“The circular takes immediate effect and supercedes other previous circulars on the matter.”

Recall that Gov. Alex Otti, had shortly after assumption of office, suspended all Permanent Secretaries in the state to give room for the on-going investigations in the state.

In an interview with Vanguard, a retired Director in the state civil service said it was not a new policy but was only dusted.