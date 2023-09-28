Anozie’s death: Olubadan expresses shock, disbelief

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has expressed shock over the

the sudden death of the head of the Igbo community, Eze’ndigbo in Ibadan and Oyo State, Dr. Alex Anozie described it as a rude shock.

He said the exit of the renowned optician was a personal loss.

Oba Balogun, in a condolence message through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola which was made available to journalists in Ibadan on Thursday described the late Dr Anozie as a very peaceful and peace-loving personality, who used the virtue to ensure good neighbourliness between his Igbo community and their Yoruba hosts.

Recalling the celebration of his 26 years’ leadership of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group last June during which he (Olubadan) commended him for the way he had been piloting the affairs of the group, Olubadan said “The Igbo community has lost a rare leader who would always be remembered for his advocacy for the oneness of Nigeria irrespective of tribe, language and religious differences”.

The late Eze’ndigbo, according to Olubadan faced a lot of challenges, but bore all with calmness, humility and a sense of purpose and these accounted for his success and ability to lead his people for that long.

As painful as his sudden exit may be, coupled with the fact of the loss of his wife last year, Oba Balogun urged the children to be of good cheers because of the good legacies left behind by their departed father, saying, “I urge you to feel happy because you have a father to be proud of. Dr. Anozie lived very well and was at peace with his maker going by his disposition to fellow beings.

“To the Igbo community, I share your pains and grief over the loss of a rare gem. A bridge builder and a leader who was compassionate and full of ideas for the well-being of all. I urge you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of peaceful coexistence and good neighbourliness which he professed”, Oba Balogun added.

Commiserating with the generality of the people over the exit of the Igbo leader in Ibadanland, Olubadan equally remarked that the exit would be felt by them, especially those who enjoyed his optical services and said it was an act of God which no mortal had power over. *Let’s all thank God for the life of the man and pray for the repose of his peaceful soul”.