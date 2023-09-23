ANAN President charges new Fellows to drive value creation, innovation

shows left Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kayode Olusola Fasua; President and Chairman of Council Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Rev, Canon Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisoma during the 4th Session of 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) program with the Theme: Technology Impact on Accounting Practices organized by Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

New Fellows of Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) have been advised to set the pace in transformative, advisory and resourceful strides in their operational domains.

This was stated by the Association’s President, Dr. James Ekerare Neminebor while giving a charge at the 2023 Fellowship Conferment Ceremony in Abuja on Thursday 21st September, 2023 in Abuja.



The President asserted that the Fellowship Award as the highest professional status in membership of the Association necessitates quality delivery to professional and national demands.

This, he said is based on their selection as fit and proper persons adjudged to merit the prestigious attainment.

Highlighting benefits of the Award as a distinguishing recognition, he tasked the Awardees to preserve the ANAN Brand through integrity and value creation.

The Association’s Membership Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Aruwa admonished the Awardees to deploy their expertise and experience garnered over the years in solving practical problems in finance and digital technologies and boosting productivity.

ANAN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kayode Olushola Fasua while delivering the Vote of Thanks, enjoined the new Fellows to consider the Award as a call to greater responsibilities and to be more active in the Association and national affairs.

Responding on behalf of the Awardees, a new Fellow, Prof. Luka Mailafia thanked the Association for considering them worthy of the Fellowship honour.

He pledged their commitment to collectively drive professional development through active participation in the Association’s training programmes and demonstration of exemplary conduct.

A total of 528 Members were conferred with Fellowship Awards at the event.