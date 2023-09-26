Anambra, UNICEF tackle poverty headlong in the state

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government and the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, have begun stakeholders engagement forum on the state’s social protection policy and social register aimed at working out a programme for massive poverty reduction across the state.

Participants at the forum, which is being anchored by the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, were made up of Commissioners, Permanent Secretaries, civil society groups and top officials of UNICEF led by the Acting Chief of Enugu Field Office, Dr. Olusoji Akinleye.

In his speech, the UNICEF chief assured the commitment of the world body to an all-inclusive social protection policy that would address various forms of vulnerabilities in Anambra State.

He lamented that Anambra State ranked highest in the number of out of school children in Southeast with 23%, adding that only 32% of primary school aged children enter Primary 1 in the state.

He said: “While Anambra is not the worst in the country, there are areas of improvement which we think a deliberate, robust and all-inclusive policy on Social protection as being initiated in this workshop will help a lot to address.

“From the records, Anambra is the only state in Southeast where Penta 3 coverage declined within the period in view, while the rest states increased remarkably.

“Anambra has the highest zero dose cumulative population in the zone, precisely 39,805 children of under 2 yet to receive first dose of Penta vaccine.

“Access to hand washing facilities in the state is low, and still reducing further, went down from 30% in 2016 to 19% in 2021. These are all indicators of poverty.

“Again, access to child education in Anambra is below 70percent and second lowest in Southeast. Out of school children is highest in the region with 23%. Only 32% of primary school aged children enter primary 1 in the state.

“The state also has the highest cumulative under 5 population birth registration as many as 296000 plus children of under 5 are yet to have their births registered, Actually the highest in Southeast.

“By implication, these children are being denied of their rights of identity as their birth registration are not documented.”

Acknowledging the state government’s efforts to improve citizens lives, including free antenatal care, employment of health workers and teachers, free education, among others, Akinleye argued that an all-inclusive social protection policy would reverse the negative indicators.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim, who declared the workshop open, said the social protection policy was in line with the 50-year vision plan of the Soludo-led administration of improving lives of the poor and vulnerable.

He expressed confidence in the caliber of manpower and implementing partners involved in the process to deliver on the mandate amidst dwindling global economic challenges.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake described Social Protection Policy as an umbrella that incorporates related social agenda paradigms intended to reduce poverty and provide a life of dignity for the citizens.

According to her, the stakeholders, comprising members of the State Social Protection Council and Technical Working Group, would articulate policy priorities of government for the poor and the vulnerable at all levels in the society.

The objectives of the three- day workshop are to ensure common understanding and clear directive on the state social protection agenda, as well as engage stakeholders on the need to have social protection policy which will serve as a guide for addressing the problem of vulnerability in the state.

It also aims to develop a roadmap for the adoption of Anambra State social policy.

Essentially, the stakeholders are expected to examine social security coverage and contributory revenues and reallocate public expenditures and increase tax revenues.

They are also expected to lobby for increased aid and transfers, eliminate illicit financial flows using fiscal and foreign exchange revenues.

Already, the stakeholders have identified the poor and the vulnerable in the three senatorial zones of the state for the intervention.

Ayamelum and Anambra West local government areas were identified as the poorest areas in Anambra North, Awka North and Dunukofia were identified in Anambra Central, while Orumba South and Ihiala were identified in Anambra South.

Details show that following the identification of the poorest areas for the intervention, community sensitization, mobilization, engagement, enumeration and proxy tests have also been carried out.