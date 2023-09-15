Anambra targets 2.6m children for immunization following outback of polio in Enugu

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State government has says it is targeting over 2.6 millionr.com, children aged 0-59 months for polio virus immunization in response to the outbreak of the virus in Enugu State.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike announced the preventive response measure on Friday at the flag-off of the vaccination campaign in Awka.

The campaign is been implemented by the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA) in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The response by Anambra State followed reports that the neighbouring Enugu state Primary Health Development Agency, recently announced detection of a circulating variant polio virus type-2 in a baby in Nkanu West

Obidike said: “We are responding to the outbreak of Polio Virus in a neighbouring town in Nkanu West in Enugu state.

“We have not recorded any case in Anambra, but the natural thing to do is to increase our vaccination to prevent the spread to the state.

“Again, we want to encourage mothers and guardians to ensure their children and wards are vaccinated. It is a free, safe and effective oral vaccine; and there is nothing to worry about.

“We have put in place quality assurance team in case of any complications and it will be handled appropriately.

“We have also mobilized 660 fixed posts across the state and we hope to reach and vaccinate about 2.64 million children to reduce the risk of polio spread in the state.”

Also speaking, Dr Adamu Abdul-Nasir, The WHO state coordinator, Dr. Adamu Abdul-Nasir commended the state government for its political will and proactive measures in preventing the polio virus from spreading to the state.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, ASPHCDA, Mrs Chisom Uchem, said that the vaccination would start on Saturday, September 16 and end on September 19, in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“These few days, we will go all out to churches, mosques, schools and the nook and crannies of the state to look for children and get them vaccinated,” she said.