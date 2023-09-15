Anambra road accident claims 5 lives

FRSC-operatives

By Vincent Ujumadu

Five persons lost their lives in a road accident that occurred at the dilapidated Odumodu Junction by Nteje, along the Onitsha-Awka Expressway in Anambra.

The junction is prone to accident because vehicles, especially the heavy duty trucks which usually find it difficult to maneuver.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus with registration number: XE245AWK and a commercial DAF Leyland truck with registration number: T-19094LA.

It was gathered that the accident was caused when the container of the truck fell on the commercial bus at the bad spot as the driver was navigating through the failed portion of the road.

An eyewitness said the two vehicles were moving in opposite directions when the accident happened.

According to the eye witness, 10 people, comprising three male adults and seven female adults were involved in the crash.

The eyewitness said: “Five persons, all female, were killed, while two male adults and two female adults sustained various degrees of injury, while one male adult was rescued unhurt.

“The two vehicles got to the spot at the same time and due to the weight of the truck, the container fell on the bus and crashed as the two drivers were finding a safer spot to put their tyres”

The acting Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps, Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the accident said the probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to the failed portion of the road.

She said, “10 people comprising three male adults, seven female adults were involved in the crash.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje took the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya for medical attention, while the dead victims were taken to Chira Hospital for doctor’s confirmation before they were deposited at New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

“The sector commander, in collaboration with the unit commander at Nteje is making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathized with the families of the dead victims and prayed for the repose of their souls and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorist to drive with caution and be observant of their environment when driving. Drive to Arrive Alive.”

As at 4pm on Friday, FRSC officials were still directing motorists to the Airport road while still trying to remove the debris.