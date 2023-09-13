Anambra EXCO approves N13b for roads, erosion, amusement park

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved contracts worth about N13 billion for the construction of three roads, two erosion sites and a fun park in parts of the state.

Details show that N1.995 billion will be released for the construction of Uga-Nkpologwu Road with a spur to Amesi road in Aguata local government area. The project will be handled by APOGEE Engineering Ltd and the duration for the completion is 10 months from the day mobilization is paid to the contractor.

Similarly, the EXCO approved the release of N8.68 billion for the construction of Amansea-Ifite Road-Aroma-Overpass-Ekwueme-Government House Road.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, was awarded to Geld Construction Ltd. The 18 months will start counting from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

Also approved was the reconstruction of Ugwu Nwasike Ogidi -Building Materials Road in Idemili North local government area, at a cost of N514.68 million. The contract was awarded to New Idea Construction Company Limited with a completion period of 60 days from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

Another project for execution is the N225 million Phase 3 of the Solution Fun City (SFC), covering construction of the Foundation Bases for park equipment at the site. The contract was awarded to ZHONGTIAN Construction Nig. Ltd with a completion period of four months from the date of the payment of the mobilization fee.

The EXCO also approved the Ozubulu erosion control works at a cost of N984 million and it will be handled by Tamad Construction Limited with a completion period of eight months.

The erosion control works at Oba, along the collapsed Onitsha-Owerri road got the sum of N554.25 million and it was awarded to Benejaf Int’l Ltd with a completion period of five months.