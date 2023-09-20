American hip-hop stars, Kodak Black, Lil Durk pay tribute to Mohbad

American rappers, Kodak Black and Lil Durk have paid tributes to late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad who died last week.

Black, while mourning the 27-year-old in an Instagram live session with fans, said he just came across Mohbad’s social media page a few days before the unfortunate event.

He said, “R.I.P to Mohbad. Kodak you were his neighborhood hero till he passing. Damn!

“What’s so crazy right now is I just ran across this n*gga’s page this week -few days ago-

“Sleep well wherever you are, man.”

In a similar move, Lil Durk paid homage to the late Nigerian rapper via his Instagram story and X handle on Tuesday.

He wrote, “RIP Mohbad aka Imole.”