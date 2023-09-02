Amazon signs exclusive deal with Chinneylove for her  latest movies

By Benjamin Njoku

Amazon Prime has recently signed an exclusive deal with Nigeria’s most youngest filmmaker, Chinneylove Eze, following the release of two of her latest movies, ‘Tenis Big Day and Devil In Agbada ‘.

In a chat with NollyNow, in Lagos, Chinneylove expressed her joy signing the deal, noting that it’s a credit to her project, as only premium films usually stream on Amazon.

She disclosed that the movie ‘ Tenis Big Day’ was a sequel to the movies ‘Hire A Man and Hire A Woman’ also produced by her.

Speaking on the movie, Chinneylove said “ Tenis Big Day is the concluding part of two of my similar projects, titled : Hire A Man and Hire A Woman, also streaming on Amazon.”

She described “Tennis Big Day” as a get-away film, which was shot in Abuja, and starring a galaxy of stars including Nancy Isime, IK Ogbonna, Erica Nlewedim, Uche Montana, Hon. Desmond Elliot among others.

On the other hand, ‘Devil In Agbada is a film about a ruthless politician that three girls with a similar motive to revenge, teamed up to bring down because of all the evil he has done.

“All of the process in the mission to bring the evil politician down is what led to Devil In Agbada,” she said.

Chinneylive is optimistic that with the big budget movie streaming on one of the leading streaming platforms ever, there’s bound to be a good return on investment.

Her words; ” I was so happy when Amazon signed the exclusive deal with us, and my RoI was great.

The young producer noted that the projects have recorded huge successes, adding that for some weeks now, “Devil In Agbada,”, is still trending on top three platforms, while “Tenis Big Day” topped the chart in the first two weeks of it’s release as well as top ten for another six to seven weeks to come.

Chinney expressed happiness that with her films streaming on one of the biggest platforms, her fans should expect more exciting and educative content that has been lined up for production next year.

The highly successful producer also boasted that she since she debut as á producer in 2012, she has churned out not less than 100 movies and still counting.

On how she started her journey into film making, Chinney said her passion for storytelling inspired her decision to work behind the camera.

“I feel like, there is so many untold story in the country and so I wanted to lend my voice to the society and be a mirror to a lot of problems and issues that we face,”she said.

Speaking further, Chinney said at 26, when she delved into film making, she was churning out content which was at par with some of the veteran producers in the Nigerian movie industry. That’s why she’s called the most successful youngest film maker in Nigeria

Chinneylove debuted as a film producer after the release of her star studded and award winning movie, ‘The Cartel’ in 2012. She followed it up with the release of her blockbuster movies ; Hire A Man and Hire A Woman . Currently streaming on Netflix, being her first entrance into the big screen, the two films are ranked among the highest grossing films in the country’s box office.