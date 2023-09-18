‘Amazing opportunity to work for govt’, Youth Minister, Jamila thanks Tinubu

The newly appointed Minister of Youth, Jamila Bio Ibrahim, has commended President Bola Tinubu for finding her worthy to serve in his administration.

Ibrahim described the appointment as an amazing opportunity to work for the government.

Vanguard earlier reported that Tinubu appointed Ibrahim as the minister of youth, while Ayodele Olawande, will serve as the minister of state for youth.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Reacting to her appointment via X, formerly known as Twitter on Sunday, Ibrahim said it would be an honour to serve under Tinubu’s leadership.

“Thank you, @officialABAT for the amazing opportunity to work for the government. It’s an honor to serve our nation under your leadership. I will serve as Minister Of Youth, I can’t express my gratitude enough to the @NGRPresident for providing me with a government. JBI,” she wrote.