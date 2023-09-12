Allow Ebonyians to decide next Senator, concentrate on your job, PDP tells Umahi

By Peter Okutu

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday called on the Minister of Works, Engr. David Nweze Umahi to allow the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District to produce the next Senator of the zone in the State.

Recall that the Minister had said, weekend, that he (Umahi) has the right to choose his replacement in the Senate during a courtesy call on Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of the State.

In a statement by Dr. Nwazunku A. Augustine, State Chairman, PDP, Ebonyi State, the Party stressed that “It is the sovereign right of the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District to choose those who will represent them at the National Assembly.”

According to the Chairman, “In the specific case of the current Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Umahi has no powers whatsoever to muscle his way through as he used to do when he was the sitting Governor of Ebonyi State.”

He said: “Umahi should concentrate on his job as the Minister of Works, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and remove his hands from issues relating to Ebonyi South Senatorial District, after he had abandoned the controversial mandate he initially latched onto.

“The attention of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, has been drawn to the sinister statement credited to the Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi, that he (Umahi) has the right to choose his replacement in the Senate.

“We hereby aver that such a statement from the Minister was utterly unbecoming of a man of his status.

“Granted that Chief Umahi who was Governor in Ebonyi State from 2015-2023, was controversially elected into the Senate, which he unilaterally abandoned without consultation with his constituents in Ebonyi South Senatorial District, in pursuit of a Ministerial position, it is extremely preposterous for him to come back now to offer such a ludicrous and anti-democratic assertion that he should be allowed to choose his successor in the Senate.

“First and foremost, we expected an educated man like Umahi to know that the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal on the petitions brought against him by his opponents in the Senatorial elections of February, 2023, was not the final decision on his controversial election into the Senate.

“His opponents, Sen. Mike Nnechi (PDP) and Hon. Linus okorie have signalled their interests to appeal the Tribunal judgement. It is only when the legal matters are concluded that the issue of re-run elections or bye-elections would be thrown up, depending on the final outcome of the legal matter.

“For Umahi to have jumped the gun by pilling up pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence preparations for fresh elections in Ebonyi South Senatorial District is a clear case of impunity and arrogant/reckless abuse of power which further benchmarks Umahi’s usual acts of impudence and lawlessness.

“We believe , and have confidence that the Judiciary must be allowed to complete their adjudication processes and direct the next line of action.

“Umahi should stop arrogating to himself the powers to decide on, or handpick or impose anybody of his choice, including his blood brothers as the representatives of Ebonyi South zone in particular and Ebonyi State in general.”