Alleged violent protests: We ‘ll come against persons, groups behind devious plans – DSS

By Nwafor Sunday

The Department of State Services, DSS, has warned against violent protests in the country.

The secret service in a statement on Monday, vowed to legally come against persons and groups behind the planned protests.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” the secret police, through its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Peter Afunanya.

Afunanya noted, that some political elements are plotting to cause violent protests in certain parts of the country.

Although the secret service did not name the plotters of the violent demonstration, it however claimed that the scheme was aimed at discrediting the federal government of Nigeria and the security agencies over what it called ‘sundry socio-economic matters’.

Unmasking the plotters, the secret police said that politicians are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth and ‘disgruntled groups’ for the action.

His words: “The Department of State Services hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters.

“Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans,” the secret police warned.

The warning coincides with the planned two-day anti-fuel subsidy removal protests being called by the Nigeria Labour Congress for Tuesday and Wednesday this week and the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to deliver its verdict on the petition filed by the opposition parties against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

It is not clear at the time of filing this report if the alleged plot to discredit the government and the security agencies has any relationship with the two events slated for this week or it is different matter entirely.