Alleged threat to life: Adedayo is a serial liar, says Ogun govt

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State government has cautioned members of the public to be wary of the former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, over an alleged threat to his life, stressing that the impeached Local Government boss is notorious for raising false alarm.

Mr. Lekan Adeniran, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Dapo Abiodun, described Adedayo as a serial liar, whose stock in trade is to dish out falsehood to whip up public sentiment.

He noted that Adedayo’s travail has nothing to do with the state government or Governor Dapo Abiodun as he was democratically removed by Ijebu East Local Government councillors after allegations of financial malfeasance were proved against him.

Adeniran recalled that since Abiodun was elected as the governor of the Gateway State in 2019, there has not been a single case of political killing in the state.

“Maybe Adedayo is being haunted by his past. It is on record that Ogun State was a killing field at the time he was in government. He is probably suffering from the nightmare of those dark days in the history of our state.

“But, it is important to remind him that those days are behind us. We now have at the helm of affairs a humane, gentle, caring leader in the person of Prince Abiodun. Prince Abiodun is not a do-or-die politician, unlike Adedayo’s principals.

“That is why since 2019, Ogun State has not recorded any political killing. The present government believes in service to the people. We are here to make life abundantly better for the generality of our people and not to haunt down people for their beliefs or disposition.

“We, however, sympathize with him on his present self-inflicted calamity, which has unfortunately pushed him to the state of hallucination,” the CPS said.

He further noted that Ogun State, despite its proximity to Lagos as well as sharing international boundaries with a neighbouring country, is among the most secure in the country.

According to the him, the peace currently enjoyed in the State is simply because Governor Abiodun has committed so much resources to providing security for the citizens by reinvigorating the security architecture in the state as well as improving the welfare of their personnel.

“Is it not absurd, highly illogical and contradictory that the state government would be doing everything possible to secure the people and at the same time be accused of threatening the lives of the same people?

“Wale Adedayo’s accusation is therefore a product of sheer hallucination, thoughtless and a desperate attempt to curry public sympathy. He is a drowning man who is clutching at every straw available to him.

“The public should disregard his blatant lies as another balderdash from an unstable mind,” he added.