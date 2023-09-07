Alleged rape: UNILAG Professor to be arraigned – Police PRO

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed to newsmen that an Associate Professor at the University of Lagos, Kadiri Akeem, will be arraigned in court for allegedly raping a 20-year-old student of the institution.

The lecturer, an Associate Professor of Botany, Kadiri Akeem Babalola, was arrested by the operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping a female student of the institution.

The 20-year-old student, whose identity is withheld, accused Babalola of committing the crime during her visit to the lecturer’s office to address issues related to her results.

It was learned that the victim reported the incident to the Inclusive Social Welfare and Empowerment Foundation, noting that the alleged assault occurred on August 16, 2023.

The NGO later reported the case to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, prompting the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to issue a warrant of arrest for Babalola through the state High Court after the UNILAG Vice-Chancellor was given a seven-day ultimatum to produce the professor.

It was further gathered that Babalola admitted to the crime when he was summoned for questioning by the Vice-Chancellor.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a phone call with Vanguard said, “he has been arrested and is currently in our custody; he will be arraigned in court in the coming days, and we will keep the public informed.”