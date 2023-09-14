Home » News » Alleged N100m allocation: Senate carpets NLC
September 14, 2023

Alleged N100m allocation: Senate carpets NLC

…Says Allegation Strange, Ludicrous and Unthinkable 

By Henry  Umoru 

THE Senate  has taken a swipe at the leadership of  the  Nigeria  Labour Congress, NLC over  the allegation of  allocation of N100 million to its members,  describing it as strange, ludicrous  and unthinkable. 

According to the Senate,  the National Assembly shall not hesitate, henceforth to take constitutional and legal actions against what it described as these irreverent merchants of rumours and ill wills against Legislators, adding  that the National Assembly should not be taken as a political scapegoat.

In a  statement on Thursday by  the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity,  Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC,  Ekiti  South,  he said, “what do these negative characters want to gain from their lies and falsehood against the National Assembly? This is strange to us, very ludicrous and unthinkable.

“There is no 100m for a legislator anywhere. From which budget is this coming from? How, where and when? This is another satanic ploy of a miserable gang of media and political dark angels, to bring the Nigerian parliament into disrepute and pitch the legislators against the Nigerian public.” 

 “We believe that the public is aware that popular democracy is an anathema to some unpatriotic political mercenaries, hence their systemic blackmail of the parliament, which undoubtedly is the soul democracy and sovereignty. 

“We urge the public and especially, the Nigerian workers, to disregard these unscrupulous pontiffs. The legislators, who are chosen among the masses of the people, shall certainly be with the people and eternally for the people. 

“We don’t expect anything less from the NLC leadership, we only opined that they would place national interest above partisan nihilistic outbursts. If the Congress wishes to serve as the conscience of Nigerian workers, it must purge itself of catalytic political voyages that can truncate our democracy. We believe that Nigerians see this new unscrupulous advocacy as a comedy to entertain only the unsuspecting.”

