Alleged missing LG funds: DSS detains suspended Ogun LG boss

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government area of Ogun State, Mr. Wale Adedayo has been reportedly detained by the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on Friday.

Adedayo was said to have arrived at the office of the DSS on Friday morning to honour its invitation but was subsequently detained.

A source who pleaded anonymity confirmed this and said that Governor Dapo Abiodun as well as the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abiodun Alamutu had equally visited the DSS office on Friday.

The embattled Council boss had alleged that local government areas in the state had been receiving zero allocation from the federal government purse since 2021, alleging that about N10.8bn belonging to the council areas in the state was missing

Adedayo, who was suspended by seven councillors in the council area, on Thursday, over about 15 allegations bordering on alleged financial mismanagement to the tune of over N50m, had in a letter written to the national leader of the party and former Governor of the State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, urging him to convince the governor to release funds meant for council areas.

He also wrote a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling on the anti-graft agency to investigate all allegations levelled against the state government as regards LG allocations.

The state government has however debunked the allegation of financial misappropriation, insisting that the business of managing the LG allocations lies with members of the Joint Account and Allocation Committee in the State (JAAC) and that rather than tampering with the LG funds, it has always assisted in augmenting the monthly allocation so that the council areas could fulfil their financial obligations.