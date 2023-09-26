Alleged Misconduct: Ondo Assembly orders Chief Judge to constitute panel to probe Dep gov

Deputy governor, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state House of Assembly has directed the Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the deputy governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

This is coming after the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jaiyola, succeeded in serving the deputy governor, the letter of the allegations of Gross misconduct levelled against him..

Aiyedatiwa was expected to respond to the letter within seven days.

While moving a motion for the Constitution of the Panel, the Majority Leader, Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, noted that the move is in line with the Nigeria Constitution 1999 as amended.

The member, representing lfedore, Hon. Tope Komolafe, seconded the motion.

“In line with the Nigeria Constitution, Section 188 sub section 4-5, the Chief Judge Of the State shall as request by the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of 7 persons who are of unquestionable character, integrity, to investigate the allegation as regarded by the section.”

The Speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, said that it is imperative to investigate any matter of allegation in line with constitution, adding that the House will continue to follow due process in its operations.

Oladiji therefore directed Justice Odusola to set up a Seven-Man Panel on inquiry to investigate the allegation against the deputy governor and report to the house.

“The deputy governor is hereby given seven days to respond to the letter written to him by this honourable house”.

Recall that the assembly, directed the Clerk to write the deputy governor over the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him while he held sway as the acting governor of the state.

Some members of the assembly had petitioned the deputy governor over the allegation of gross misconduct.

lt was alleged that Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

Recall that the governor travelled to Germany for medical treatment for three months.

Aiyedatiwa was alleged to have ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the Palliative fund, which was from the Federal government to state in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

But Aiyedatiwa, has since denied the allegation, describing it as a fabricated lies.

Speaking through one of his aides, the deputy governor, said that the alleged purchase of vehicle by his principal was ” a fabricated lie.

” Tthere was no such SUV in existence and at no time did the deputy governor or anyone for that matter purchase any armoured SUV for the use of his office.

“The acting governor did not purchase any vehicle at anytime.

“Every item in government procurement has a budget head and therefore, it is not possible to bypass the budget and use palliatives money for the purchase of government vehicles.

“The mention of palliatives in the false media reports is an attempt to turn the good people of Ondo State against the Deputy Governor in order to attract public support for the illegality being planned against him. The people of Ondo Stage are more intelligent than to fall for such cheap lies. He submitted.