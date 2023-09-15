Alleged killing: Police confirm arrest of NURTW President, others

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The FCT Police Command on Thursday confirmed that its operatives have arrested the national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Tajudeen Baruwa and over 20 other members over conduct that bothers on public disturbance and breach of peace.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh said the president and others arrested will be charged to court for criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace among others

It was gathered that Tajudeen Baruwa, three national officers of NURTW and others who are being detained by the police in Abuja were invited on Tuesday and Wednesday by the FCT Command for interrogation and subsequently moved to the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Guzape, which is presently occupied by the Intelligence Response Team.

Recall that on Tuesday following a fracas that broke out between factions of the union at the Garki 2 area of its office, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, confirmed the arrest of 23 male suspects, and recovery of weapons including three rifles.

One person was reportedly killed during the violent clash prompting the police to arrest several union members of the union.