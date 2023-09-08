Alleged harrassment: Concerned citizens send SOS to Tinubu

By Udo Ibuot

THE Concerned Citizens, yesterday, appealed to President Bola Tinubu to come to the aid of residents of Badagry in Lagos State following alleged harassment and extortion by some naval officers.

President of the Concerned Citizens, Mr. James Wusu, said in a statement that these officers acting under the influence of alcohol had caused mayhem in the area and discouraged customers of the gas stations from patronising them.

The statement said: “These men in uniform go from each gas station to another, shooting sporadically to scare customers and petrol station attendants. They collect money and snatch phones from them. The petrol station attendants who are doing their legal duties are now living in perpetual fear.”

Wusu said that the statutory duty of these naval officers was to protect the territorial waters and curb illegal fishing activities, not to extort and forcibly get fuel from the attendants and their customers.

He added that the avoidable situation needs prompt intervention from the authorities to avoid a breakdown of law and order. According to him, “we have reported this matter several times to other security agencies without success. We are appealing to Mr. President to use his good office to call these erring men in uniform to order to avoid a breakdown of law and order.”