Alleged gross misconduct: Defend yourself, Ondo Assembly tells Deputy Gov, Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state House of Assembly, has asked the embattled state’s deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to defend himself of the allegation of gross misconduct levelled against him.

Recall that at their plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers directed the Clerk of the house, Benjamin Jaiyola, to write a letter to the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over allegations of gross misconduct levelled against him.

The petition signed by some lawmakers was read during plenary, presided by the speaker, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji.

But, the assembly in a statement issued and signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Hon. Olatunji Oshati, clarified in Akure, that “an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict.

The statement reads, “We find it necessary to address some misconceptions regarding the allegation letter served on the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“It is crucial that our people understand that an allegation letter does not equate to an impeachment verdict.

“Indeed, the allegation letter served to the Deputy Governor marks the initiation of the impeachment proceedings.

” However, it’s essential to remember that this is a procedure rooted in due process, not a hastily conducted impeachment.

“We are conscious of the integrity of our present assembly and will not falter in our constitutional responsibilities to our constituents.

“We wish to declare, unequivocally, that the entire process remains within the realm of allegations. We are committed to examining these allegations objectively.

“Our primary responsibility is to uphold the integrity of our beloved state and foster accountability and transparency, even at the highest levels of government.

“Consequently, we urge our constituents to refrain from making premature judgments. Neither the Deputy Governor nor the Governor are immune to legislative actions.

The lawmakers added that “The allegation letter has been served, and Mr. Deputy Governor has the full right to defend himself. Rest assured, we are committed to following due process and will do so diligently.”

This is coming after the Ondo Professionals For Good Governance Initiatives (OPGGI) asked the deputy governor to defend himself of the allegations levelled against him.

The group said that any attempt by him to approach the courts to halt his impeachment signifies guilt.

According to the statement issued and signed by its chairman, Pastor Adeyemi Kayode, in Akure, the group asked the deputy governor to allow the democratic processes to run their course, noting that the lawmakers’ actions are under public scrutiny.

The group appealed to the House of Assembly to serve as an impartial arbitrator, ensuring the preservation of the state’s and the people’s interests during the impeachment proceedings.

The deputy governor is under investigation for alleged gross misconduct while he was the acting governor, following the medical vacation of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

Recall that the governor travelled to Germany for medical treatment for three months.

Aiyedatiwa was alleged to have ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the palliative fund, which was from the Federal government to state in order to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.