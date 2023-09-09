Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz gestures as he leaves the court after losing the US Open tennis tournament men’s singles semi-finals match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 8, 2023. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP)

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Davis Cup finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev.

Veteran Albert Ramos will replace the 20-year-old world number one for the matches in Valencia between September 12-17, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.

Alcaraz had been set to lead Spain and clash with rival Novak Djokovic, named in Serbia’s team, whom he beat in a thrilling Wimbledon final in July.

Spain will also face the Czech Republic and South Korea in the group stage, aiming to qualify for the last eight, played between November 21-26 in Malaga. The top two will progress.