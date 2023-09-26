Akwa Ibom: Tribunal to deliver judgement in 4 Governorship petitions

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo has scheduled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week as the dates for delivering judgment in the Petitions still pending before it.

The petitions are filed by Obong Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Bassey Akpan of the Young Progressives Party(YPP) and Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The petitioners are challenging the victory of Governor Umo Eno of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who was declared duly elected governor of the State in the March 18, 2023 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The three-member panel of justices led by Justice Adekunle Adeleye had penultimate Friday, September 15 delivered judgement on the Petitions filed by the Governorship candidates of the Accord Party and that of Action Alliance, Emem Coffee and Jeremiah Akpan respectively.

The Tribunal had dismissed both Petitions for lack of Merit.

Meanwhile, Justice Adeleye’s panel is scheduled tomorrow, Wednesday 27 September for judgement in the petitions of Governorship candidates of the NNPP and the ADC.

The parties joined in the suit filed by Nya Etok and his party on Monday, September, 25, adopted their final written addresses.

In the suit marked no EPT/AKW/GOV/ 04/ 2023, the INEC, Pastor Umo Eno, PDP, Bassey Akpan and joined as first, second, third, fourth and fifth Respondents while Akan Udofia, the APC, Senator Akpanudoedehe, NNPP, Uduak Udoh and Labour Party(, LP) were joined as 6th,7th, 8th,9th,10th and 11th Respondents respectively.

The Governorship tribunal also scheduled Thursday, September 28th, to deliver judgement on the Petitions of the APC and its candidate and Friday 29th September for that of Bassey Akpan of YPP.

It could be recalled that the Tribunal had reserved judgement after the parties in the governorship electoral matter adopted their final written addresses.