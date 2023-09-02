Akwa Ibom NASS: Tribunal dismisses Eyiboh’s petition against PDP’s Etteh

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO- National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh against the election of Hon. Okpolupm Etteh of the aPeoples Democratic Party,PDP, in the February 25, 2023 poll.

Chairman of the three-man PanelJustice Kudirat Jose delivered the judgment on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

The Tribunal dismissed all Eyiboh’s petition for lack of Merit and upheld the election of

Okpolupm Etteh as the duly elected member for the Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency.

The Tribunal in its judgement held that the Petitioner failed to provide credible evidence to prove his case and subsequently dismissed the petitions for lack of Merit.

Citing relevant authorities, the Tribunal also held that the burden of proof was on the petitioner, who relied on mere speculations to allege that Hon. Etteh’s certificates were forged.

Honourable Eyiboh had in his petition alleged certificate forgery by the candidate of the PDP who was declared winner of the Federal constituency seat by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) was not qualified to stand the February 25, 2023 election.

He had, therefore prayed the Tribunal to nullify Etteh’s eligibility and declare him (Eyiboh) winner of the said election.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were joined as second and third Respondents respectively in the election Petition.

Similarly, on Friday, September 1, 2023, the National Assembly Tribunal sitting in the state also upheld the election of Martin Esin of the PDP for Oron Federal constituency.