Akpabio leads senators to late Annie Okonkwo’s home to commiserate with family members

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio alongside other senators, Friday bid a final farewell to their demised colleague, late Senator Annie Okonkwo.

The emotional event took place during the week at the late senator’s hometown, Ojoto, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

During the ceremony, Senate President Godswill Akpabio along with his colleagues extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and offered prayers, asking for divine strength to help them bear the irreplaceable loss of their beloved patriarch.

The late senator’s demise is a somber moment for the Senate and the nation as a whole, as they bid farewell to a dedicated public servant and an accomplished individual whose legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Senator Annie Okonkwo, born on May 23, 1960 passed away in the United States after battling a prolonged illness. He represented Anambra Central District from 2007 to 2011 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).