Akpabio dismisses reports of imminent NASS leadership change

Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said that the Senate under his leadership is stable, harmonious and working towards a greater and better Nigeria.

Akpabio has also boasted that the 10th Senate cannot be distracted by what he described as the innuendo of the merchants of political tar brush by what appears to be a syndicated media attack from outside the precincts of the National Assembly.

In a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the President of the Senate who was reacting to reports in some weekend newspapers about plots to distabilise the Senate and its leadership, said that the reports were complete imaginations and sometimes laced with malice to achieve what senators are yet to comprehend.

Eyiboh said, “Noting that the Senate has since gone past the experience of the keenly contested leadership election, the plot to drag in Senators who initially did not support the emergence of the present leadership into a conspiracy that does not exist was uncharitable to the senators and a needless umbrage.

“Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening and other constructive engagements,” Eyiboh said.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of the resumption, therefore, any suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable. It is mostly uncharitable for those senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership but who have all unanimously endorsed the Senator Akpabio-led leadership. Continuing to link these senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind.

“We call on the media not to give in to the conspiratorial tales, and not to give damage to the reputations that they have built over time.”