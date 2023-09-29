Akpabio condoles Vanguard Correspondent over death of mother, wife

Akpabio

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has sent a condolence letter to the Vanguard Correspondent covering the Senate, Mr. Henry Umoru over the death of his his mother and wife within a space of 24 hours.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the Senate President described the two unconnected tragic events as painful.

He noted that it was even more painful because the two women represent Mr. Umoru’s strongest pillars of support in his journalism career.

The message read, “I have been made aware of the unfortunate tragedy that recently befell your family upon the death of your lovely wife, Mrs. Bridget Umoru on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 and of your mother, Mrs. Celestina Umoru, the day before, September 26, 2023.

“I am particularly pained that these two tragic events, which I am told were not connected, happened at a time when you are still in the prime of your life and bestriding your profession with much grandeur and grace.

“Remarkably, the two women who were about the most important female contributors to the Henry Umoru persona left this world at about the same time.

“The virtues of your late wife, Bridget were evident in the support she gave you in your journalistic career, which paved the way for your rise to your present position as Assistant Political Editor, Vanguard.

“Even more, she was a steady presence and the gentle prod that paved the way for the national recognition that you have earned through your political reportage.

“Your mum was no less supportive of you both in prayers and counsel and I dare say that you will for life miss the maternal instincts she regularly bestowed on you and your dear daughter, Emmanuella.

“My dear Henry, it has happened and your mother and wife have gone the way of all flesh and we can only remember them by the virtues they imprinted on you and the world at large.

“As you mourn, I can only join your numerous friends and well-wishers to encourage your heart and pray for God’s grace to envelope you and protect you and our dear Emmanuella in the days and years ahead.

“Please accept my condolences on the irreparable losses.”