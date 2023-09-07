Akeredolu’s wife confirms husband’s return to Nigeria

Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the wife of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday disclosed that her husband has returned to Nigeria.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, in a message on her Facebook page, posted a picture of Akeredolu in a private jet on Thursday with the caption “homebound.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this has come after about three months of a medical leave in Germany.

Akeredolu had begun the medical leave in June and it was extended indefinitely by the state House of Assembly in July.

He thereafter transferred power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in line with constitutional provisions.

According to a source who did not want his name mentioned, the governor is in Nigeria and would be formally received in Ibadan by members of the Ondo State Executive Council.

”Our boss is back and we are happy. We are meeting and welcoming him in Ibadan and we are on our way now,” he said.

The source stated that most of the state executive council members were already in Ibadan to receive the governor.

Also, another source who also preferred anonymity confirmed that Akeredolu was already in his Ibadan residence.

“It is true, our governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu, has returned to Nigeria. But he is in Ibadan presently.

”We will make his arrival known to the public soon,” the source said.

The source further revealed that several immediate family members and friends of Gov. Akeredolu have been with him since his arrival in Ibadan to rejoice with him.