Akeredolu’s return, testament of strength, resilience – Minister of Interior

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that the return of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, after his medical vacation abroad is a testament to his strength and resilience.

Recall that the governor travelled to Germany for medical attention.

He returned to the country on Thursday and held a stakeholders meeting with political leaders and members of his Executive Council at his lbadan, Oyo state residence on Friday.

Akeredolu has since resume duty officially on Friday after notifying the state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, extended his heartfelt welcome to the governor on his return to the country after the medical vacation.

According to him, ” the return of the governor is not just a testament of his strength, resilience, and will, which the majority admire him for, but also a proof of God’s faithfulness.”

“The people of Ondo State, who have eagerly awaited the return of their beloved governor, are filled with joy and gratitude to have him back.

“Your unwavering commitment to the well-being and progress of Ondo State has been an inspiration to us all, and we are pleased to see you back in good health.

“Your leadership and dedication to the people of Ondo State are invaluable, and we look forward to the continued development and prosperity of the state under your guidance.

The Minister added that ” as you formally resume duties, I pray our state witnesses more development under your watch.