AIU drags Amusan to CAS over doping violation clearance

Amusan

The Athletic Integrity Unit (AIU) has begun the process to appeal against the decision to clear Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan of doping violations.

This is coming just after the Nigerian successfully defended and won the Diamond Athletics 100m Hurdles Championships in Budapest two days ago.

After Amusan failed three whereabouts control tests within a 12-month period, the AIU earlier in July charged her with breaking the anti-doping regulations and placed her on a provisional ban from all athletic events.

However, a month later, an Independent Disciplinary Tribunal found Amusan innocent of all charges.

The AIU later decided it would appeal the decision of the tribunal at CAS, the international authority that settles issues related to sports through arbitration.

The body made this known on Monday via their official X account (formerly Twitter).

“The AIU filed an appeal last Friday (15 September 2023) with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision, dated 17 August 2023, that Tobi Amusan did not commit an anti-doping rule violation for Whereabouts Failures.

“The AIU will make no further comment on the matter until the conclusion of the appeal.”