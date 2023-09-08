A’Ibom senate seat: Tribunal upholds Bassey’s election victory

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Uyo has upheld the victory of Aniekan Bassey of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the duly Senator for Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district.

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bassey winner of the Senatorial district election held February 25, 2023.

But delivering its judgement on Thursday, September, 7, 2023, the tribunal panel led by Hon. Justice B.A. Taiwo, dismissed the petition filed by Mr Emaeyak Ukpong of the All Progressives Congress (APC), against Bassey for lack of merit

The tribunal held that Emaeyak Ukpong was unable to substantiate any of the issues he brought before it.

It also held that the petitioner failed to prove any of his allegations bordering on overvoting, widespread irregularities and compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

Ukpong, in his petition filed through his Counsel, Barr. Jumbo Udom, had played the court to declare null and void the victory of PDP’s Aniekan Bassey and declare him winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election.

Lead Counsels to Senator Bassey, the PDP and that of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) joined as Respondents in the electoral matter urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition on ground of lack of merit, since the burden of proof was on the petitioner.

The tribunal accordingly dismissed the petition and affirmed the election of Senator Bassey for the Akwa Ibom Northeast (Uyi) senate seat.

Expectedly while reacting to the judgement, Senator Aniekan Bassey hailed the tribunal for upholding the rule of law against emotions, and sentiment.

Bassey who was the immediate past Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly described the judgement as a victory for democracy, adding that the judgment once again reaffirmed that the people of the Senatorial district voted overwhelmingly for the PDP.