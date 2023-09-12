A’Ibom Reps member hails Tinubu over appointment of indigenes

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE member representing Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara/Essien Udim Federal Constituency, Akwa Ibom State, Dr Patrick Umoh has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing Akwa Ibom citizens into critical positions in his administration.

According to statement yesterday in Uyo, Umoh who congratulated the President on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) assured him of the continuous support and loyalty of his constituents to his government.

His words: “I extend our deep gratitude to the leader of our party and president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his graciousness, trust and savory consideration of our party members in Akwa Ibom State for critical public roles in the current administration.

“It is of historical consequence and great sense of pride for our constituents and the people of Akwa Ibom that Senator Godswill Akpabio enjoyed your quite defining support and that of our party to emerge president of the 10th senate.

“We are then blessed by your choice of Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as Minister of State (Gas) Petroleum Resources, Mr. Victor Antai as Executive Director (Projects) at Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Arch. Ubokutom Nyah as Mandate Secretary of Transportation, FCTA and indeed several others.

“While the emergence of our foremost constituent, Senator Godswill Akpabio as senate president and your appointments of these great Nigerians have excited our members in the State, these outstanding choices have profoundly inspired hope amongst our members in the quality of your team and the inviolable commitment to lead Nigeria to unimaginable heights in few years.

“We therefore thought to say thank you and to reaffirm our resolute support and continous trust in Mr. President’s agenda to move Nigeria to her deserved place of greatness amongst the comity of Nations inspite of the challenges of the now.

“This assurance of support and loyalty of our constituents reverberates even louder on the occasion of the judicial confirmation of your freely given mandate at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal,”